Robert Pattinson spotted getting cozy with Suki Waterhouse in UK amid engagement rumours

Batman star Robert Pattinson was seen enjoying loved up moments with Suki Waterhouse amid engagement rumours.

The couple once again sparked engagement rumours as they were accompanied by 'The Batman' star's parents Richard Pattinson and Clare Pattinson in London.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have been dating for last couple of years, seemed to be serious about their relationship as they reportedly discussed their future plans with senior family members during the recent appearance in the UK.

The 34-year-old actor, who's filming new scenes for Matt Reeves' directorial 'The Batman', was photographed with her sweetheart Waterhouse, 28, amid the major buzz surrounding the pair's rumoured engagement.

Wearing face masks, Rober Pattinson was looking dashing in a black quilted coat which he paired with blue jeans, sneakers. While, Suki Waterhouse cut a casual figure as she modeled black and white plaid top, blue baggy jeans.