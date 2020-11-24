How Prince William could become king before Prince Charles

Prince Charles has become the longest heir apparent in history as his mother Queen Elizabeth’s becomes the longest-standing monarch.



And as Prince William remains third in line to the throne, one question that has hovered over the heads of many is whether or not the line of succession would face alterations in case any unforeseen circumstances are to occur in the life of the heir apparent.

As Prince Charles reaches the age of 72, government and constitution professor Robert Hazell explained in an interview with Insider what were to happen if Charles died before his mother.

"During William's lifetime, he will almost certainly see his father become King. Only if Charles dies before the Queen would William become king when the queen dies,” he said.

He further explained how the throne is passed on to the next possible heir in case someone in the line passes away.