Queen Elizabeth to be the ‘last Queen of England’?

Queen Elizabeth II has become the longest reigning monarch in British history but it seems her rule may have more historical aspects to it.

According to author Clive Irving, Her Majesty may be the ‘last Queen of England’, as he explains in his new book, The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor.

"Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history and will likely be the last Queen of England,” writes Irving in the preface of his book.

He went on to say that the current monarch’s rule was more “turbulent” than any of her predecessors.

"No British monarch has faced such an extended and turbulent period of change. The Queen has adapted as best she could, but often seemed out of touch,” he wrote, adding that, "The advisers who served her did not help."

"Throughout her reign, egregious family secrets threatened to break cover. Behind the throne, two sides of the royal bloodline competed for influence. And the lives of her heir and second son have become the stuff of scandal,” he said.

"It sometimes seemed that the monarchy would not survive, but it somehow did,” he added.