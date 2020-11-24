Meghan Markle swoons over Luke Perry as she talks about her crush: throwback

Before Meghan Markle become undeniably one of the most famous women in the world, she was much like the rest of us when it came to having celebrity crushes.

An old statement by the Duchess of Sussex has been making rounds on social media where she confessed that she had been crushing on late American actor, Luke Perry.

In a Pop Culture Personality Test, the Suits star had revealed that the Riverdale actor was her “first celebrity crush.”

“Wasn’t everyone’s Dylan McKay?” she added, referencing Perry’s Beverly Hills character.

“I recently saw him bicycling around the Hancock Park area in LA with his kids. I was like that is so funny, I now feel really old, he’s got kids and I no longer have a Luke Perry pillow,” she said.