Zack Snyder will never direct 'Star Wars' movie?

Renowned director Zack Snyder shared interesting things about 'Star Wars', revealing that he's a huge fan of the film.

Snyder, during his recent interview with The Film Junkee appeared to be doubtful that he will ever direct a 'Star Wars' movie, even though the franchise is the reason he became a filmmaker.

After being asked whether he’d consider directing a Star Wars film, if he was ever approached, Snyder quickly responded as saying: 'I am a huge Star Wars fan.'



However, Snyder doesn’t actually think that he would 'fit into the Star Wars universe anymore. The 54-year-old added, 'I don’t know what it is. It’s a thing I love, but… maybe it’s moved on from me. I still love it and I have lightsabers everywhere around the house.'



He then recalled how the release of 'Star Wars: A New Hope' in 1977 inspired him to start making his own movies when he was just 11-years-old.



Snyder admitted that franchise set him on a 'mythic path with the Joseph Campbellean take on archetypes and storytelling.'



Snyder, who has a special place in his heart for the franchise, is a very busy man at the moment, as he is currently putting the finishing touches to his cut of Justice League, which is being released onto HBO Max on September 5, 2021.

At the same time, Zack Snyder is also working on 'Army Of The Dead' for Netflix, a zombie heist film that stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and Ana de la Reguera.

