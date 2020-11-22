Meghan Markle, Prince Harry might ‘decry the royal family’ with Netflix deal: report

An expert fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might “absolutely decry the royal family” with their growing interest in Netflix amid The Crown backlash.

Angela Levin, the author responsible for writing the Harry: Conversations with the Prince explained his thoughts regarding the couple’s new deal during an interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, "I think Harry made a terrible error. He’s almost unrecognisable from Prince Harry I spent a lot of time with.”

"But I think, you know, Meghan is desperate to earn lots of money and Netflix offered them something. I think they’re being naive as they have been about lots of things in that they don’t realise that a big company like Netflix is going to want its pint of blood.”

Shee added, “They’re going to delve in and get a lot of information that will absolutely decry the Royal Family.”

She concluded by saying, "I think the Royal Family does a lot of for us. Of course they’ve got a lot of faults, haven’t we all. But the sense of duty Prince William has now, and Prince Charles, I spent a year with Prince Charles before his 70th birthday, I was astonished at how many young people he had managed to get off the streets and into work. I don’t think we should just paint them black."