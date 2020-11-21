close
Prince Harry crowned 'World's Sexiest Royal' after he defeats Prince William in poll

Sat, Nov 21, 2020
Prince Harry took home the 'Sexiest Dad Alive' title last year

Prince Harry beat his brother William to become the 'World's Sexiest Royal' in a poll that appeared in People Magazine recently.

The Duke of Sussex was also voted the 'Sexiest Dad Alive' last year wherein he gave famous actors like Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Lochte and Steven Yeun, a run for their money. 

This year, Harry defeated  first runner-up Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden to become this planet's sexiest royal. 

Other competitors that the beloved Brit beat include Prince Felix of Luxembourg, 36, and Prince Mateen of Brunei, 29.

Harry, who is married to former actress Meghan Markle, has been thte centre of attention for many years. 

After he moved to the US with wife and son, Archie, the Duke has headlined a series of projects. 

Harry and Meghan together were also named in the prestigious Time's 100 influential people's list this year. 

