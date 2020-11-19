Prince Charles succeeding the throne from Queen Elizabeth deemed inevitable

Prince Charles’ succession cannot be trampled ater Queen Elizabeth, says royal expert

Queen Elizabeth was reported to be planning to abdicate the throne in favour of his son, Prince Charles, in 2021 according to multiple media reports.



This means that the Prince of Wales might become the King of Britain by next year.

Shedding further light on Charles's line of succession, Lady Colin Campbell explained that his ascension to the throne is inevitable.

Lady C, who has written books on Diana, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said, "Prince Charles’ succession cannot be trampled. No stepping aside. Right of succession is automatic, not elective. Prince of Wales is the heir. If he’s dead, it goes to William."

Talking about Camilla Parker in the role of a queen, Campbell added, "Camilla’s shown grace under pressure. Tactical at the time they married, her title was to be princess consort. She’d be perfect as queen. Loyal, loving to him, she wanted the man, not the position. Diana even said she expected Charles to be with Camilla."

The royal biographer then went on to slam The Crown's ghastly depiction of the monarchy.

“The Crown is rubbish saying on Diana and Charles’ early Australia trip he was furious and jealous of her attention. No. She couldn’t handle it. He was concerned she’d throw up. Knowing she’s disturbed and had difficulty with the pressure, the queen even asked them to lay off Diana, who was only 21.

“Projecting the palace as heartless, cruel, The Crown distorts things. Success requires sacrifice. Professionalism is abnegation. Nonindulgence. Everyone successful learns to keep emotions in check. That’s the duty of the royals," she further said.