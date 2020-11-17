Queen asked to strip Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles for good after ‘The Crown’ row

Queen Elizabeth II is getting pushed to not reinstate the HRH titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their HRH titles earlier this year when they decided to step down from the British royal family as senior members.

Now, a poll has found that most of the British public is not in favour of the couple getting their titles back as a “goodwill gesture.”

Express conducted a poll which found 94% of the public voting to not give the couple their titles back.

This came shortly after the frenzy that was unleashed following the release of the explosive fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown which reportedly ‘infuriated’ the royals.

Harry and Meghan’s links with the streaming giant that produced the regal show added fuel to the fire as well.