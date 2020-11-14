Miley Cyrus unveils tracklist for new album 'Plastic Hearts' featuring Dua Lipa, Billy Idol and Joan Jett

Miley Cyrus has officially shared the tracklist for her seventh album, 'Plastic Hearts', which features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Billy Idol and Joan Jett.



The pop star shared a promotional image of herself for the album – out November 27 via RCA – with the tracklist scrawled in pink ink.

To date, Cyrus has released 80s-tinged single 'Midnight Sky' from the album. '

'Plastic Hearts' will be music sensation's first new LP since 2017's 'Younger Now'.



Here's the tracklist of 'Plastic Hearts':



1. ‘WTF Do I Know’

2. ‘Plastic Hearts’

3. ‘Angels Like You’

4. ‘Prisoner’ feat. Dua Lipa

5. ‘Gimme What I Want’

6. ‘Night Crawling’ feat. Billy Idol

7. ‘Midnight Sky’

8. ‘High’

9. ‘Hate Me’

10. ‘Bad Karma’ feat. Joan Jett

11. ‘Never Be Me’

12. ‘Golden G String’

Last month, Cyrus said: “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

Miley Cyrus recently teamed up with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks for a new track that mashes up Cyrus’ ‘Midnight Sky’ with Nick’s seminal track ‘Edge of Seventeen’.