Prince Charles ran ‘enormously beneficial’ projects while waiting to be crowned: report

Prince Charles has been waiting for his birthright the longest and during his time as prince, has made numerous strides and even partook in “enormously beneficial” projects over the years.

While reflecting upon the prince’s 72nd year of life, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, spoke to Express UK regarding the prince's accolades and admitted, "The last year will mark 50 years since Prince Charles's first major speech on the environment and this is an issue which has now become mainstream and on which he continues to campaign with zeal.”

"He will have taken particular pleasure in William's launching of the Earthshot Prize, which is a huge endeavour to help find solutions for the environmental challenges the planet faces.”

Mr. Fitzwilliams concluded by saying, "His recovery from COVID-19 after suffering mild symptoms was a source of relief to the nation, especially considering he is in the older age group who are the most affected by the virus."