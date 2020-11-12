Kate Middleton broke her boyfriend's heart to romance Prince William in college

Kate Middleton and Prince William had their share of heartbreaks while dating each other throughout college

Kate Middleton and Prince William's whirlwind romance is nothing short of a fairytale love story.



The two started dating each other when they were young and wild while studying together in the same college.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may enjoy marital bliss right now, there was once a time when the two had their fair share of heartbreaks during their courtship years.

Not many know that Kate played 'hard to get' for William, however, she did in fact break up with her boyfriend just to romance the charming royal.

Royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said on a podcast that Kate was unsure of William after meeting him for the first time.

At that time, Arbiter explained that Kate "had another boyfriend... who by all accounts was a nice man."

The boyfriend, she revealed, was "ahead of Kate in terms of school years" and graduated years before Kate did in 2005.

She further said on the Windsors podcast in 2019, "Prince William, he kind of expressed a bit of interest but I think Kate was still playing hard to get.

"She wasn't terribly sure if she was interested," the royal expert added.

Meanwhile, royal author Katie Nicholl said that Kate and William eventually reconciled as "it was clear William was smitten with Kate."

Nicholl shared William had once told Kate "she was a knockout... which caused her to blush", adding: "She played it very cool and at one point when William seemed to lean in to kiss her, she pulled away.

"She didn’t want to give off the wrong impression or make it too easy for Will," Nicholl said.