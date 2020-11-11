Prince Charles an ‘atrocious’ man for leaving Princess Diana with newborn Prince Harry: report

Prince Charles’s allegedly ‘atrocious’ actions towards Princess Diana, while she was in the delivery room, have just come forward and according to a royal photographer present at the birth, Prince Charles bailed on his first meeting with Prince Harry just to play polo.

The allegation came forward during an ITV documentary titled, The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess. There, a royal photographer alleged that back in 1984, the prince left his pregnant wife alone in a delivery room.

The photographer, Ken Lennox, decided to speak out about the incident nearly 35 years after it happened and according to his claim, he lost a £50 bet against a fellow reporter who believed Prince Charles abandoned his wife with her newborn son within St Mary's Hospital in London.

In the documentary he was quoted saying, "I’m standing outside the hospital and Jimmy Gray who was a Daily Mail royal photographer at the time. He said to me 'Do you know he's [Prince Charles] going to leave here and go and play Polo?'"

While he did not initially believe, it, Lennox was left flabbergasted to learn that he had in fact, lost his bet. "I lost £50 because I couldn’t believe that a man with a newborn baby was going to leg it and play some daft game of Polo. Doing something like that to a wife with a newborn baby was atrocious. If he thought he could treat his wife that, he was in deep trouble."

The photographer concluded his piece by saying how the end of the couple’s marriage was evident from that moment forward. "You can almost date the end of the marriage to that period."