Gigi Hadid remembers dad Mohamed Hadid routing Trump way before Biden

The Hadid clan has been actively following the US election and speaking out against Donald Trump while rooting for president-elect, Joe Biden.

Turning to her Instagram on Sunday, fashion icon Gigi Hadid, 25, reminded her fans that it wasn’t just the former vice president who defeated Trump, but her father had the honour of doing just that, years ago.

Bringing her attention to the Hadid clan’s connection to the contentious president, the model shared her older sister Alana’s Instagram Story of a news clipping about their dad and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid defeating Trump in 1980s in the property business.

"@JOE BIDEN WASN'T THE FIRST TO DEFEAT DONALD TRUMP. @MOHAMEDHADID DID IT OVER 30 YEARS AGO @ASPENTIMES,” Alana had written.

Gigi added: “BAHAHHAAAAA WORD. & @lanzybear let's not forget it's also not the first time Trump's been a sore loser (and a racist) as he then placed a cartoon in the paper of our dad leaving town on a camel."

Mohamed Hadid too shared the story on his Instagram, explaining the fiasco that unfolded when he was at loggerheads with Trump.







