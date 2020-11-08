close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 8, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is more like a business, fans claim

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has been the talk of town for the past couple of months as many speculated that the two are on the brink of a separation.

While the two have tried their best to shut down rumours in whatever way they could, Kardashian’s latest move celebrating the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the presidential race, of which her husband was also a part, has led to more conjecture.

Following that, many fans started claiming that the two appear more to be in a ‘business relationship’ and less as husband and wife.

“Do you and Kanye live in the same house? Did you tell him to stop his idiotic run for President while you tell us to vote?” wrote one fan.

"You and Kanye are definitely in a business relationship. He gives you some kids and his crazy gives you more headlines. Could never be me," added another user.

West garnered a total of 60,000 votes in 12 ballots during the race and faced an abysmal defeat. 

