Khloe Kardashian mocked over latest tweet about election result

Reactions started pouring in as the news broke that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the country.

Khloe Kardashian was among the celebrities who took to social media to express their feelings.



"OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!! Bravo!!!," she tweeted.

Some followers of the reality TV star were surprised to see her excitement because they thought she must have voted in favor of Kanye West, the husband of her sister Kim Kardashian.

Several other followers trolled the "Keeping Up With The Karadshians" star for her tweet. She, however, chose not to reply to her trolls.