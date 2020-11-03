Queen Elizabeth slammed for criticizing Meghan Makle’s Netflix deal: 'you sell shower caps'

Queen Elizabeth has come under fire for allegedly calling out Meghan Markle’s financial decisions, especially since she too has “stooped to commercialism" on numerous occasions.

The author of the book Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey, touched upon Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal during his interview with Express UK.

Lacey explained how the monarchy is doing the exact same thing as Meghan Markle, just under a different umbrella. He was even quoted saying, "I think the deal Meghan and Harry have done with Netflix is quite respectable. They are going to make a lot of money for making a group of rather worthy, and perhaps even boring, documentaries for grown-ups and children.”

He also added how Buckingham Palace has no room to poke holes in the Sussex’s plans since, "Actually, it is Buckingham Palace's shops that sell shower caps with the Royal Coat of Arms, Buckingham Palace gin, Prince Charles sells Duchy biscuits...”

He concluded his point by taking a slick jibe at the Firm, “So it's the pot calling the kettle black. The monarchy has stooped to all sorts of commercial devices."