The Queen refuses to consider Prince Andrew’s return to the royal fold ‘even for a second’

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly rejected Prince Andrew’s plea to come back into the royal fold now that backlash against him has been perpetually dealt with.



Mr Chris Ship from ITV’S Royal Rota spoke about Prince Andrew’s possible return during a conversation with Lizzie Robinson and was quoted saying, "There were some reports last weekend that he was going to make some sort of comeback, which I thought was remarkable.”

“I cannot believe for one second that anyone in the Royal Family will be thinking of putting Prince Andrew front and centre of any event any time in the near future until all of this has been decided one way or another."

Mr Ship also added, “I get the impression they have got this long-term plan. In order for that to happen there would have to be a resolution of the legal process.”

"Total exoneration on his part and his side of the story properly given. I am sure he will think twice about what kind of interview he will do next time. Then a reframing of his duties, I think it is a bit too early for that given that Ghislaine Maxwell still has not had her trial yet.”

He concluded his point by saying, “Given that Prince Andrew and the FBI as far as we know have not spoken. "It is perhaps not that right move to make at the moment, to talk about Andrew coming back to royal duties when this thing is still at the centre of the storm."