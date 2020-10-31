Step inside Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin's $9mn Beverly Hills home

Power couple Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have put up their stellar $9million Beverly Hills residence on the market.

The couple bought this house together for $8.5million at the time of their wedding in 2018. Now that the love birds reside in a $25million abode in Los Angeles, they have finally decided to offload this property.

Only a year ago, the Never Say Never singer took to his social media to share his fancy Beverly Hills, California residence, and dropped hints about his plans of selling it.

"I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it? I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

While the 26-year-old singer did not show the complete house in his post, he did give a glimpse to his fans of the majestic living room, kitchen, and striking art collection.

The Bieber-Baldwin pad is no less than a dream spreading across 6100 square feet. The house consists of five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a library. It also has other several features including a home theatre and a wine cellar.



