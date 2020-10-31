Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie sets pulses racing in skintight outfit as she appears in LA

Sofia Richie, who called it quits with boyfriend of three years Scott Disick earlier this year, stunned onlookers with her gorgeous appearance as she stepped out in skintight leggings to run errands.

The charming model, who has recently sparked romance rumors with Matthew Morton, cut a casual figure in a black and grey ensembles during her latest outing in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old looked chic in thin black long-sleeve henley with a pair of skintight sports grey leggings and a matching sports top. She finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

She also wore a face mask to follow the precautionary measures during the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram she shared a cute photo of herself snuggling her dog Hershula, and wrote: 'my girl'.

Sofia began dating Disick in May of 2017, and they broke up earlier this year in May, making the split official over the summer.

They sparked rumors of reconciliation back in July, when they celebrated Independence Day together.