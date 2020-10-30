Kanye West scores brownie points with ‘lifelike’ hologram of Kim Kardashian’s late father

Kanye West has won hearts all over social media after sweeping Kim Kardashian off her feet with a thoughtful and loving birthday gift.

Kim Kardashian shared the surprise birthday gift by Kanye over on her Instagram account, all with a heartwarming caption titled, “Hologram from Heaven.”

The reality TV star also went on to detail the entire gift and the thought process behind it all with a thoughtful explanation, “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad.”

The reality TV star went on to add how surreal the experience was for her, “It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together.”

She concluded her heartfelt note with a gracious thank you note that reads, “Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

The party itself was extremely exclusive, a source previously explained details of the extravagant trip during their conversations with E News and was even quoted saying, "It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities."