Hailey Bieber wants fans to seek inspiration from Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's Insta posts

Hailey Bieber has been encouraging her fans to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential election.

The model has used her Instagram account to highlight the importance of casting ballots in the election.

In her latest social media posts, she has pointed out the low youth turnout in 2016 election that saw Trump become the president.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram stories to re-share two Insta posts by Ariana Grande and supermodel Bella Hadid.



The Instagram posts from the celebrities were related to the upcoming US election.

Hailey shared Ariana's message to her stories to encourage young voters to cast their votes.

"FACT: In 2016 only half of 18-29 year olds voted. This time, let's all do it," read the Instagram post.





In her next story, the wife of Justin Bieber shared a picture of Bella Hadid posing next to a message.

"VOTING IS A SUPER POWER. USE IT. DON'T LOSE IT," read the post.











