Meghan Markle, Prince Harry kept Archie’s godparents secret, irking Prince William

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s decision to keep Archie’s godparents secret made Prince William ‘confused and unhappy’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stirred chaos last year when they broke the royal tradition choosing not to announce the names of their son Archie’s godparents publicly.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only received severe criticism for keeping the service and details surrounding it private, they also made Prince William ‘confused and unhappy’ about it.

Royal expert and author of Battle of Brothers Robert Lacey has claimed that the Duke of Cambridge was ‘confused and unhappy’ about Prince Harry’s decision to keep Archie’s godparents secret.

According to a report by The Sun, Prince William and Kate Middleton followed the royal rule book when it came to their children, however, Meghan and Harry had different ideas - especially when it came to Archie's christening.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, born in May 2019, was christened at the private chapel in Windsor Castle in in July of 2019.

The report says rather than inviting photographers to stand outside the chapel, Meghan and Harry made the entire day private and instead released some of their own pictures.

Traditionally, all members of the British royal family have godparents and they are referred to as 'sponsors'.

According to Lacey writes: "Secret sponsor' has a dodgy sound to it. And it is an ingredient of Britain’s representative monarchy that the people should have the right to know who is giving moral guidance to their possible future king or queen."

According to reports, the royal babies tend to have around six godparents and there are rumours that Meghan and Harry had picked Tiggy Pettifer, Harry’s good friend Mark Dyer and another pal Charlie van Staubenzee as Archie’s godparents, however, the royal couple have not confirmed these reports.