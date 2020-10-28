close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in romantic drama

Priyanka Chopra gushed over her next big Hollywood project starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan 

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star with Hollywood bigwigs, including the likes of Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

The actors will share screen space in a new romantic drama that is tentatively titled Text for You.

On Tuesday, Pee Cee gushed over her next big Hollywood project. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour."

The show chronicles the life of a woman who sends romantic texts to an old cell number of her fiancé after having tragically lost him. 

The number has been reassigned to a man who lives across the town and is suffering a somewhat similar heartbreak. 

Currently, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline.

She will next be seen in The White Tiger, Matrix 4, We Can Be Heroes and Citadel

