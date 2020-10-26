Kanye West says the idea of running for president hit him while he was in the shower

Kanye West gave an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he detailed his political aspirations

American rapper Kanye West has come forth to open up about how God was the inspiration behind his presidential bid.

The White House hopeful, 43, gave an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he detailed his political aspirations and where the idea for him to run for president stemmed from.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV Awards it hit me in the shower. When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy. I felt that spirit,” he said.

He went on to say that while people around him had their reservations about the idea, he was undeterred in his ambition and remained focus, with the surety in his mind that by the time he joins the race, he would be a billionaire.

“Not that that’s a reason why someone should become president, but it’s to say, you know, at that time I was around 50 million dollars in debt, and I knew I had the confidence that I would be able to turn that around,” said West.

“When I saw Trump win, [I could see] that you can win if you come from outside of politics,” he added.

“If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” he said.