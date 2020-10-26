Meghan Markle feared her life would change even more if Prince William becomes King: report

Meghan Markle Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior royals came after the Duchess of Sussex reportedly feared that 'her life would change even more if Prince William becomes King.



The former 'Suits' star's life changed dramatically when she joined the Royal Family after getting married to Prince Harry in 2018. The decision to step down came after months of speculation the Duchess could not settle into the royal life.

Meghan Markle was reportedly told 'her life would change even more as soon Prince William becomes King.'



The Duchess - in a documentary filmed throughout her tour of Africa with Harry in October - admitted that the media scrutiny "on top of trying to be a new mum or trying to be a newlywed" was really challenging.

In just two years, Meghan transitioned from being a Hollywood celebrity to becoming a Duchess, a parent and now a celebrity philanthropist.



Meghan's life changed so much since she married into the Royal Family in May, 2018. And it would have changed even more if she had remained with the Firm.

In 2018, a royal expert revealed Meghan was expected to take on extra responsibilities. He claimed she would have found her role become even more key with Prince William as King.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Express.co.uk: “The Duchess of Sussex will have an important role to develop, as one day she will be sister-in-law to the King.



“She will take on duties on behalf of the monarch as we see the royals do today for the Queen," he added.

"Both royal Duchesses have important roles to fulfil.

"I imagine we will see more of the Duchess of Cambridge, as well, as she prepares for her future role as Queen."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a huge decision earlier this year, as they announced their intention to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first moved to Los Angeles and then relocated to Santa Barbara in California. A spokesperson for the couple reportedly said: 'They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival.

At the beginning of September, Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix that will have the two royals producing exclusive films and series for the streaming service.

Prince Harry and Meghan may appear on camera for some of the projects, but the former 'Suits' actress reportedly has no plans to return to acting.