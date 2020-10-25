'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha wins award for directorial debut

Katheryn Winnick played the role of Lagertha in "Vikings" but few people know that she had also directed an episode of the show.

The talented Canadian actress has won the Women’s Image Award for the "Best Director" for her directorial debut of "Vikings".

Taking to Instagram, Katheryn shared the news with her fans. "Wow! Thank you Women’s Image Awards for awarding me BEST DIRECTOR in Film & Television for my Directorial Debut on Vikings," she captioned her post.

She made her directorial debuted on an episode titled “Valhalla Can Wait” in season six of "Vikings".

Earlier this year, while talking to Variety about her experience behind the lens, she said, “Time is so precious and we need more strong women characters on television — and it’s not just that it has to be written and acted, it comes from the producers and the studio heads and by hiring more women filmmakers and grooming more female directors,”.



Winnick added, “To be a minority is such a shame considering the population is 50-50. We need to be able to grow more female writers and directors and give them the opportunity to get behind the lens, and only then will there be a chance for women to be properly represented on television.”