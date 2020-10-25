Katy Perry shares her unfiltered criticism on Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

Meghan Markle has been under the spotlight ever since she tied the knot to Prince Harry, which meant she was now receiving ample praises as well as criticism.

Some negative as well as positive remarks have also come from her celebrity fraternity from the US. An old interview of singer Katy Perry has been making rounds on the internet where she comments on the former actor’s wedding dress chosen for the royal ceremony.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Roar singer gave her most honest thoughts about Meghan’s style for her royal wedding back in 2018.

“I would have done one more fitting. I’m never not going, to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you,” said Katy.

She also compared Meghan’s dress to that of Kate Middleton’s from her 2011 wedding with Prince William.

“Kate, Kate, Kate won. Kate won!” said Katy.

She went on to praise the Duchess of Sussex for her ideals and beliefs and how she serves others and remains humble.

“I’m so happy for them, and you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian effort. You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well,” said Katy.