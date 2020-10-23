Brad Pitt's darling Nicole Poturalski leaving 'no stone unturned' to fascinate him

Brad Pitt's rumoured lovebird Nicole Poturalski never shies showing off her charming beauty as she shared her mesmerising looks on Instagram to leave her beau and fans spellbound.

Pitt's sweetheart, in new photo, appears spreading colours of her gorgeous personality, flaunting her toned body in a skimpy attire.

The 27-year-old model, who is a busy bee on social media, gleamed in a colourful mini dress as she shared new snap on Instagram.

The German model seems to give fans all the details about her fabulous life as she keeps them update with her activities.



Poturalski and Pitt were rumoured to be dating since their August getaway to the 56-year-old actor and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's joint estate and vineyard Château Miraval.



Her one photo that caught her followers' eyes from her IG Stories, was the model donning a skimpy bikini while flaunting her toned body. The animal print bikini stole the spotlight during Nicole's mirror selfie.

In her recent post, Nicole addressed to the haters and critics for their inappropriate comments with a sweet piece of advice, saying 'You Should try to work as hard as you hate.'

