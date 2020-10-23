Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson indulge in massive PDA at Kim Kardashian's 40th bash

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson's steamy pictures taking the world by storm

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not hiding their romance at all after reconciling a couple of months ago.



The couple indulged in some massive PDA at Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash, their steamy pictures taking the world by storm.

During the party, Thompson was spotted kissing Khloé on the cheek while they posed for a picture in a photo booth.

Kim's birthday party was featured in an episode of reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloé and Thompson reignited their romance and are quarantining together, with their daughter True.



The couple had split last year after Thompson was found to be cheating on Khloé with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Khloé has forgiven Thompson for his past behavior and wants to move forward in their relationship.

“They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future," revealed the source.