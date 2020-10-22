close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2020

Ertugrul star Engin Altan looks dashing in new pictures

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 22, 2020

Engin Altan Duzyatan achieved international fame with his spectacular acting  in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" .

The actor is followed by millions of people across the world after the  Turkish TV series became international sensation.

Over three million people who followed the Turkish hunk on Instagram also include  a large number of Pakistani fans.

Engin  on Thursday treated his fans with a brand new picture in which he looked  handsome while sporting a hoodie .





