Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's rep blast false rumours regarding their speaking engagements

Report claims Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting special perks while working with speaking engagement agency

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency came forth refuting false claims circulating around.



The company Harry Walker issued a statement following a new report that claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were getting special perks while working with the agency for their engagements.

The agency went on to ensure that Harry and Meghan were getting an ordinary deal, similar to what their other clients get.

The matter was discussed in detail by Royally Obsessed hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie on the show.

Bowie said, "Meghan and Harry's speaking engagement requirements were revealed in a big scoop."

However, the royal commentator explained why there was criticism on the story.

She said, "But it isn't actually a scoop because in a nutshell it basically said that Harry and Meghan's virtual event request form outlined some pretty standard requirements.

"Things like who will be in the audience, moderator approval, what the event organiser is receiving in return for their sponsorship participation in the event.

"All of that stuff is the status quo, it all makes sense and I would want to know that if I was participating."

She added that the matter was blown out of proportion, "The report made it out to be a much bigger deal. Harry Walker Agency actually kind of clapped back.

"They said there was nothing groundbreaking, exciting or newsworthy about a customary speaking engagement questionaire used to gather basic information for our speakers," she added.