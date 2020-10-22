Prince Charles and William ditched Prince Harry to take revenge with 2019 Christmas photo

Prince Charles and William sent Prince Harry a signal that he was being excluded from royal life

The Buckingham Palace snubbed Prince Harry in a shocking move with the infamous Christmas picture it released in 2019.



The photo showcased Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George as direct heirs to the British throne.

What caught the attention of many was the fact that Harry was nowhere to be seen in the photo, even though he was still an eminent part of the royal family back then.

At the time, The Times reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were upset about the photo, and saw it as a "signal that they were being excluded from royal life."

Divulging details about the same, new book Battle of Brothers penned by royal historian Robert Lacey, states that while the idea of the photo belonged to Prince Charles, William wanted to use it to "send a message" to Harry.

“According to insiders, this formal photograph, taken in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room a week before Christmas 2019, was the idea of Prince Charles, anxious to promote his cause of the ‘slimmed-down monarchy,'" said Lacey.

"Palace sources have also let it be known that the plan of depicting the direct line of royal succession was enthusiastically supported by Prince William, who was not saying anything for the record—but who wanted to send his younger brother a message," he added.