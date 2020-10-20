Prince Harry stepped down to ‘protect wife Meghan Markle, son Archie’, claims pal JJ Chalmers

Prince Harry stepped down to ‘protect Meghan Markle, son Archie’, revealed his friend JJ Chalmers

Prince Harry’s friend and Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers has disclosed that Harry stepped down from his senior royal duties to protect his wife Meghan Markle and 17-month-old son Archie.



Meghan and Harry resigned from their royal responsibilities earlier this year to live a financially independent life.

JJ Chalmers, the Afghanistan veteran and close friend of Prince Harry, came out in support of his pal, saying he made the right decision stepping down from royal life.

Chalmers, who is gearing up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing said Prince Harry made the decision in order to put his family first.

Speaking on The One Show, he said Prince Harry is a very principled person and he made the bombshell decision to protect his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

According to the report, JJ Chalmers is the only person who stood by Harry’s decision despite the backlash from the public and even members of the Mountbatten-Windsor family.