Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset to 'teach him a lesson' in 'extreme move'

Although Cardi B and Offset's reconciliation came as a shock to everyone, many saw it coming specially after their steamy outing at her wild birthday bash.



Cardi officially addressed all the chatter, confirming that the two are indeed back with each other. This made her fans upset and even worried, as some started saying she is in a 'mentally abusive marriage' with Offset.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi revealed, "Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'" she said.

"I didn't really want to talk about my relationship s— because I know y'all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset," the rapper added.

"Y'all sound [expletive] crazy when you start using the word 'abusive,'" she said in a Twitter audio clip. "I'm not in a physically abusive relationship. I'm not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices."



Cardi then went on to reveal that she went to an extreme and filed for divorce from Offset to teach him a lesson.

"If I want to go to an extreme to teach a [expletive] lesson and [expletive] file for divorce, I could do that," she said. "It's my life. I'm not getting no [expletive] abuse."

"If we work things out, we sit down and work things out and I tell a n— what I don't like and what I want to change when he tells me what he wants me to change what he wants me to stop doing," the Be Careful rapper added.