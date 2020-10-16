Meghan Markle yet to respond over 'plagiarism' accusations

Meghan Markle's words - about comparison of social media users to drug addicts - are resurfacing on internet as she reportedly stole the ideology from Netflix documentary 'The Social Dilemma'.



The Duchess seems to remain quiet over the 'plagiarism' accusations as she has not responded yet about her decision to chose the words which reportedly used in an investigative movie that examines the hidden dangers of social media.



Prince Harry's sweetheart made a bold comparison between social media users and drug addicts during her latest virtual summit appearance on Tuesday. The Twitter users quickly pointed out that it was not her original idea and she took it from streaming giant's documentary 'The Social Dilemma'.



The 39-year-old royal - who took part in Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Virtual Summit - has caused the stir as the internet users were accusing Meghan of 'plagiarism' after pointing out that the comments she made were almost identical to the idea highlighted in the Netflix film.



One user wrote: 'Meghan plagiarizes so casually, it's become laughable now,' while another highlighted: 'Someone clearly watched The Social Dilemma recently...'



Another person chimed in to comment: 'Meghan Markle... plagiarized her quotes from the Social Dilemma (from Netflix).'

The Screengrabs, from The Social Dilemma, were also shared on the internet, pointing to one moment in the documentary when statistician Edward Tufte is quoted - with his words bearing a striking similarity to comments made by Meghan Markle.