Piers Morgan slams the Queen’s mask-less public engagement: ‘It’s not a smart move'

The Queen’s recent decision to go mask-less has brought on the wrath of Piers Morgan who is no stranger to being critical towards members of the royal family, albeit it will be the first time the Queen has come within view.

The main reason Morgan decided to voice his worries against the Queen’s actions is because of her heightened risk of exposure towards Covid-19, especially since she comes under the age bracket who is at highest susceptibility.

The public outing that gathered the heard of worried civilians occurred during her visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) alongside Prince William.

The reason the Queen went mask-less was because all possible members of Dstl, who were to come in contact with the royals, were tested for Covid-19 beforehand.

However, that excuse did not seem good enough to Piers as he quickly sent out a tweet of his own, claiming, “Why no masks or social distancing? Sorry, but this is not a smart move by the Royal Family as the virus rages & the country heads into another lockdown.”



