Demi Lovato dating Mod Sun after messy breakup with Max Ehrich? Here's the truth

Demi Lovato spotted canoodling Mod Sun after rough split from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato had a rather nasty split with Max Ehrich after his actual intentions dawned upon her.



Shortly after, Lovato was spotted with musician Mod Sun this week sparking romance rumours.

However, according to a source close to Lovato, the singer is focusing on herself right now and the duo are 'just friends.'



Mod and Lovato, both have been focusing on music, with the former having just collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on Kelly’s latest album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Mod was under fire over his relationship with Bella Thorne when she alleged that he was holding her passport, laptop and wallet hostage.

The two dated for a year before parting ways from each other.