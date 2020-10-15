Jennifer Lopez spills the beans on her and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez, who performed alongside Shakira for the halftime show at the 2020 Super Bowl, has stunned fans as she revealed behind-the-scenes secrets from one of the biggest performances of her career.

The 51-year-old singer, who spoke alongside Camila Cabello on the latest episode of Apple Music's Radio show, shared untold story about her feathered coat she sported during the performance, which featured the American flag on the outside and the Puerto Rican flag on the inside.



"The flag — I didn't even show it to anybody until the last minute because I didn't want anybody telling me I couldn't do it," Lopez revealed. "So it was kind of a secret."

The charming star continued: "I just had the American flag on the outside and during rehearsals, I didn't really open it up until we were on stage, and I was like, Latino!"

"That's a little secret," Lopez added. "But it definitely was a moment that I felt was so necessary to be said and I wanted to take the chance. It was really important to take the risk. So it was a lot of fun."

She brought down the house during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February 2020, where she enthralled fans alongside Shakira to craft their showstopping production.



The two music icons performed an array of their most popular hits, with Lopez singing songs like "Jenny from the Block" and "Waiting for Tonight," and Shakira crooning tracks such as "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever."

During the chat, Cabello, lauded Lopez for her performance and gushed about how she felt while watching the halftime show.



"You had literally put, for every Latin woman, 'Oh I can be and do anything I want.' Because you're up there doing that and you're up there, like you were being so powerful and so in your power," she said. "It was so emblematic to me."