Prince William’s preposterous behaviour that left Queen Elizabeth II ‘horrified’

Prince William may have grown up to be a sensible and mature adult but he too had once been a cause of concern for Queen Elizabeth II.

According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge in his days of yore had left the monarch ‘horrified’ over his ‘poor behavior.’

As per Robert Lacey in his book, Battle of Brothers, William was allowed to frantically run around “fighting and crying” which left Her Majesty greatly appalled for he was the second-in-line to the throne.

Lacey wrote: "Her Majesty was not impressed by her grandson's noisiness, which got worse as Harry became old enough to join in - with fighting, crying and boisterous running around whenever they came to stay at Windsor, Sandringham or Balmoral.”

"It was poor behaviour that she did not expect of her grandchildren. Elizabeth II made some enquiries and was particularly horrified to learn that one of William's favourite lines ran 'When I am king, I'm going to make a new rule that...'" he added.

She had reportedly taken up the matter with her son Prince Charles: “You really must do something, Charles. The boy needs discipline. Perhaps a new nanny is in order".

"William had developed the habit of sticking out his tongue at people as well as wielding his water pistol with gay abandon - squirting at least one guard at Highgrove who remained standing obediently at attention until he was soaked through,” he went on to write.

"The young prince had picked up his nicknames of 'Basher Wills' or 'Billy the Basher' when he joined Mrs Jane Mynors' Nursery School in Notting Hill, not far from Kensington Palace, in September 1985. Noisy, cheeky and defiant of discipline, Wills soon angered his classmates by pushing his way to the front of the dinner queue and getting involved in playground fights,” Lacey wrote.