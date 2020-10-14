Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post leaves fans worried

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears left fans worried as she shared a new video on Instagram, telling fans how much she enjoyed her summer. Some of her followers described it as a frenzied state.
Britney - who is currently embroiled in court battle with her father over her ongoing conservatorship, appears in the clip rocking back and forth while delivering a message.
The 'Toxic' singer's latest post also worried the followers – who have been leading the #FreeBritney campaign – as they noticed the shakiness in her voice , describing it as a sign that things are not going well for the pop star. Many feel it is scripted.
The mother-of-two appeared in a white shirt with a light makeup to tell fans: 'OK so yesterday I felt like it was the beginning of fall (autumn). I pulled out all of my jackets and then the next day it was really hot. It was very confusing.'
She continues: 'Anyhow this summer has been so much fun for me. I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much.'
The star adds: 'But the most important thing that I did learn was that life has so many spontaneous gifts at each moment. Sometimes we need to slow down and learn how to embrace them all.'
Britney concludes: 'Anyways I hope your summer was as good as mine and god bless you all.'
In response to the post, one wrote: 'The way she rocks herself back and forth is a self-soothing tactic. Something isn’t right.'