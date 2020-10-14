close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 14, 2020

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post leaves fans worried

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 14, 2020

Britney Spears left fans worried as she shared a new video on Instagram, telling fans how much she enjoyed her summer. Some of her followers  described it as a frenzied state.

Britney - who is currently embroiled in court battle with her father over her ongoing conservatorship, appears in the clip rocking back and forth while delivering a message.

The 'Toxic' singer's  latest post also  worried the followers – who have been leading the #FreeBritney campaign  – as they noticed  the  shakiness in her voice  , describing it  as a sign that things are not going well for the pop star. Many feel it is scripted.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

The mother-of-two appeared in a white shirt with a light makeup to  tell fans: 'OK so yesterday I felt like it was the beginning of fall (autumn). I pulled out all of my jackets and then the next day it was really hot. It was very confusing.'

She continues: 'Anyhow this summer has been so much fun for me. I learned so much, I laughed so much, I swam so much.'

The star adds: 'But the most important thing that I did learn was that life has so many spontaneous gifts at each moment. Sometimes we need to slow down and learn how to embrace them all.'

Britney concludes: 'Anyways I hope your summer was as good as mine and god bless you all.'

In response to the post, one wrote:  'The way she rocks herself back and forth is a self-soothing tactic. Something isn’t right.'

Latest News

More From Entertainment