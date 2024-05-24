Beyoncé in trouble for alleged copyright infringement over Break My Soul song

Beyoncé sued forcopyright infringement over Break My Soul lyric

Beyoncé has reportedly been charged of copyright infringement in a new lawsuit for her 2022 song, Break My Soul.



In the court documents shared by PEOPLE, New Orleans-based group Da Showstoppaz alleged that Big Freedia, and subsequently Beyoncé, took the phrase "Release a Wiggle" from the group’s 2002 song of the same name without permission or credit for both Break My Soul and Big Freedia's 2014 song Explode.

The suit also claimed that Big Freedia also used "actual words, melody, and musical arrangement of the Release a Wiggle in the recording of her Explode track.

The suit read, "No credit was given to Da Showstoppaz — which are made up of Tessa Avie, Keva Bourgeois, Henri Braggs and Brian Clark — amid its massive success".



"Defendants have not acknowledged their contribution, obtained permission to use their copyrighted lyrics, melody, and musical arrangement, nor provided compensation to Da Showstoppaz’s," it said.

Showstoppaz accused Beyoncé and Big Freedia for the "deliberate taking of their work," and ask the "Defendants be required to substantiate the ill-gotten profits attributable to their infringement, and cease and desist their continued unauthorised use of their works, provide credit and compensation rights, assets and interests".

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Big Freedia haven't commented on the lawsuit for now.

