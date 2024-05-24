Whoopi Goldberg’s 'Sister Act 3' 'will be here soon'

Whoopi Goldberg talks about Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg is “excited” as Sister Act 3, a threequel to the 1992 movie is all set to come out “soon”.



While talking to Entertainment Tonight from Patti LaBelle's 80th birthday celebration in New York City on Thursday, The View co-host, 68, got candid that as most of the details are still being kept under wraps, she can assure that fans who have been waiting for 30 years won’t be disappointed when they will know that things are progressing behind the scenes.

"I can say it's coming," Goldberg shared. "It's coming around the mountain when it comes. It'll be here soon. I'm excited. It's time for it, you know, it's time."

After years of delays, the renowned actress, who played Deloris Van Cartier and her witness protection alter persona, Sister Mary Clarence, added that she thought the moment was fitting to proceed. She starred in both the 1992 original and its 1993 sequel.

"Because we need to laugh, you know?" she said. "I don't know what we're going into, but whatever it is, I'm gonna need to chuckle a lot...I think I'm good when I make other people laugh, too."