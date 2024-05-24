Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce’s 'New Heights' podcast set to go international

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce going to Cannes, France, next month.

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce are all set to take their New Heights podcast across the ocean, prepared to record an episode in Cannes, France, next month.



In association with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, a special worldwide edition of their well-known podcast will be featured during the 2024 Sport Beach event.

The announcement was released on Thursday by Stagwell, the marketing and advertising company that is in charge of the Sport Beach event.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the recording of New Heights will take place during the star-studded event along with other sports-themed podcasts at the festival.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson will also host an episode of their podcast, Nightcap and engaged athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will helm an episode of their show, A Touch More.

As Travis Kelce will be filming a foreign version of his popstar, Taylor Swift will be on the European leg of her record-shattering Eras Tour.

Swift started his shows in Europe back on May 9, with four shows in Paris, France. Taylor is set to be performing in the U.K. around the time that Travis is in Cannes, with a show in Wales on June 18.