Jon Bon Jovi shares insight into longtime friendship with Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi reflects on his longtime friendship with Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi has recently shared insight into his longtime friendship with Paul McCartney.



In a new interview with AARP The Magazine, Jon opened up that he and Paul "are fond of going out with each other".

Reflecting on his friendship, Bon revealed that Paul usually "eat lunch" at his home in East Hampton, New York, and said, "We do this all summer."

"I’m sitting there with a Beatle. Paul comes to my house often, I go to his beach house often, and our wives are very close," stated the 62-year-old.

Gushing over Paul's passion for creating fresh content, Jon told the outlet, "Oh, I’ve got new stuff!"

PEOPLE reported that Paul and Jon shared the stage many times and the most recent one was at Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, a concert held in April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to honour Jimmy Buffet, who died at age 76 last September.

Earlier this year, Jon was honoured with MusiCares Person of the Year and took a moment to thank Paul, who was in attendance for the ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

At the time, Jon said, "I have to give a shout-out to a past recipient of this award, Sir Paul McCartney, but I think it's fair to say that the reason most, if not all of us, are in this room tonight, it's because of you, so thank you very much for being beautiful."