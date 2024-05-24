Zendaya supports Tom Holland at Romeo & Juliet opening night performance

Zendaya always there to support Tom Holland

Tom Holland seemed to have all the support he needed, as Zendaya, 27, can be seen arriving at Holland's Romeo & Juliet opening night performance in a video that went viral on X.



The latest version of the story by Shakespeare is directed by Jamie Lloyd and stars Holland, 27, as Romeo and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.

Zendaya looks stunning in a Vivienne Westwood black gown with her blonde hair in a bun in the video, entering London's Duke of York's Theatre to support her boyfriend.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Holland and Amewudah-Rivers hugged each other on stage at the end, before bowing down to receive a standing ovation and bag praise from the audience, as seen in another video on X.

Zendaya was seen seemingly clapping the hardest.

Holland and Zendaya were then seen leaving together, hands in hands, as per the outlet.

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton were also in attendance.

The Romeo & Juliet ensemble also includes Freema Agyeman (nurse), Michael Balogun (friar), Tomiwa Edun (Capulet), Mia Jerome (Montague), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Count Paris) and Ray Sesay (Tybalt).

It was not easy, considering that shortly after the initial cast announcement, Amewudah-Rivers was left to face "deplorable racial abuse."

"Following the announcement of our Romeo & Juliet cast, there has been a barrage of deplorable racial abuse online directed towards a member of our company. THIS MUST STOP," a statement by Lloyd in April read.

"We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment."

The statement continued, "We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported. Bullying and harassment have no place, in our industry or in our wider communities."