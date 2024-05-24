Meghan Markle's engagement ring reigns supreme, world's most-searched

Meghan Markle sparkles with reappearance of tri-stone engagement ring at Invictus games.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring continues to command attention and admiration more than six years after Prince Harry's proposal.

According to a recent study by U.K. jeweler Ramsden’s Jewellery, the Duchess of Sussex's three-stone diamond sparkler ranks as the most-searched celebrity engagement ring worldwide.

The study analyzed global search volume data from the past year, revealing an average of approximately 51,283 searches per month for Meghan's ring.

Taking second place on the list is Princess Diana's iconic sapphire and diamond ring, now worn by Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

This timeless piece garnered an average of 22,100 monthly searches globally.

Following closely behind in the top five are celebrity rings belonging to Megan Fox, Millie Bobby Brown, and Hailey Bieber.

She often pairs her engagement ring with her Welsh gold wedding band and an eternity band, gifted to her by Harry on their anniversary in 2019.

However, the Duchess made headlines last year when she temporarily stopped wearing her engagement ring, opting for a different style, as seen during the latest Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September 2023.

After Markle's engagement ring underwent servicing due to a loose setting, the Duchess was recently spotted wearing it again, on Valentine’s Day at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go countdown in British Columbia, Canada.

The ring, a stunning tri-stone sparkler, was elegantly paired with her two other beloved bands, a combination she has been frequently sporting, including during her recent trip to Nigeria with Prince Harry in May.