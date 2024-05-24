Céline Dion opens up about her health struggles in new documentary's trailer

Céline Dion reflects on her health issues in her new documentary's trailer

Céline Dion has finally opened up about her health strggules after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.



On May 23, the singer's new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion showed behind-the-scenes footage of Dion in her prime period as well as new interviews in which the five times Grammy winner reflected on her rare neurological disorder.

"I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I am ready now," said My Heart Will Go On crooner.

Dion could be seen in the trailer coping with the harsh reality of life off the stage.

"I am working hard every day but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people. I miss them," she stated.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, Dion said in her Prime Video documentary, "My voice is the conductor of my life, although, recently, it’s been a struggle."

Dion expressed hope that she would be able to perform again.

"I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop. I won’t stop," she continued.

The songstress dished, "I’ve seen my life, and I love every piece of it."

Dion admitted that she "finds great joy" in "creating [her] own magic and singing for her fans".

"It’s not hard to do a show... It’s hard to cancel a show," she remarked.

Earlier this year, speaking to Vogue France, Dion reflected on her stiff person syndrome before sharing when she would return to stage.



"I can't answer that… Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready," mentioned the I Am Alive crooner.

Dion added, "As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know... My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don't just want to wait."

Meanwhile, I Am: Céline Dion will premiere on Prime Video on June 25.