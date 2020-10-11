The Queen quietly removes all Prince Andrew merchandise from Buckingham palace gift shop

With backlash regarding Prince Andrew’s alleged hand in a public scandal coming to light, the official Balmoral gift shop has shelved all souvenirs and items with his name.

It was a customer who visited the gift shop that revealed the news to The Sun, “Previously Andrew postcards have been on sale” the source claimed.

"But while there are postcards of Charles, Anne and Edward - and even the Queen’s grandchildren, Beatrice and Eugenie - there is not one of the Duke of York.”

“When I asked if it was possible to buy one of Andrew, a sales assistant said ‘No, we’ve taken them away. And they won’t be making any more of them.’"

This royal brush off is the latest in a series of calculated decisions taken by the crown to “airbrush” the Duke of York out of the royal fold and away from the public light.

An insider told the daily, "There is a warning from up high to play down Andrew. He will be included as little as possible.”

"It’s not whitewashing history because you can’t leave him out entirely. But it will not make a big deal of his relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh over the years.”

"This is obviously proving difficult because he is his son and it’s playing down his role in the family."