Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar Los Angeles mansion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year, purchased a multi-million dollar mansion in the heart of Montecito.
The royal couple purchased the estate in California’s Santa Barbara County for $14.7 million from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin.
The multi-million home home was built back in 2003 and offers a total of nine bedrooms, a library, gym, home cinema, games room and a lift.
The royal mansion has a tea house and cottage for Archie as well. The incredible backyard features a tiered rose garden, a large swimming pool and an alfresco terrace.
The property is about two-hour drive from Los Angeles downtown.
Check out the photos: