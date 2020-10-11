Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar Los Angeles mansion

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s multi-million Los Angeles mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year, purchased a multi-million dollar mansion in the heart of Montecito.



The royal couple purchased the estate in California’s Santa Barbara County for $14.7 million from Russian businessman Sergey Grishin.

The multi-million home home was built back in 2003 and offers a total of nine bedrooms, a library, gym, home cinema, games room and a lift.

The royal mansion has a tea house and cottage for Archie as well. The incredible backyard features a tiered rose garden, a large swimming pool and an alfresco terrace.

The property is about two-hour drive from Los Angeles downtown.

Check out the photos:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito home





A large swimming pool





Children's cottage





Home cinema





Bedroom







